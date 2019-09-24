The clown car rolled into Houston this past Thursday. Driving was Bozo O'Rourke and in the car was Spartacus, Pocahontas, Angry Bern and Uncle Joe. Bozo wants gun confiscation, Pocahontas wants to make fracking illegal, Uncle Joe still thinks he is vice president, Angry Bern wants a socialist government and Spartacus just wants to be at the party. Of course all the candidates support open borders and health care for those here illegally.
These positions would be laughable if it were not so serious. I cannot believe that the majority of the citizens want the country to move in the direction in which these candidates are heading. Fringe positions include elimination of the Electoral College and Homeland Security. The Democrats could not believe that Trump could win in 2016; these candidates cannot win in 2020.
Ed Sabo
Aiken