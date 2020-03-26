As we watch the state and local governments both Republican and Democrats around the country show leadership with the coronavirus, there is plenty of discussion about the bungled response from the president and his advisors. Trump’s happy talk and misinformation to the American people is taking over the press briefings now that he can not hold his rallies are getting more surreal.
Thursday, he said a wonder drug was available when in fact it is a medication for Malaria. As usual his experts walked that back saying it is one of the drugs that may work but no one will know for months. Reports show the bungling between Kushner’s shadow task force and turf wars among White House players. Who is running the show as Trump is more concerned with Fox News and the stock market. The administration knew this was coming as far back as the inauguration but chose to ignore it and cut back people from the scientific aspects of government.
There was a time that GOP lawmakers might have been more concerned with their voters getting sick, not to mention the world economy. There was a time when they would show leadership dealing with the president’s incompetence rather than engage in a criminal cover-up. It does not mean a thing to let Trump dismantle the executive branch and assaulting the press, nepotism and intentionally dividing the country into warring camps as this does not keep them up at night. They refused to speak out when McConnell adjourned the Senate last week in spite of workers and owners of businesses who were losing their jobs and livelihoods. He finally brought the Senate back and they are still arguing among themselves displaying their ignorance and shallowness during this emergency. Can’t blame this one on the Democrats since they were not allowed to participate.
Alaska’s Don Young characterized the epidemic as “hysteria”. He called it the beer virus and told senior citizens not to follow public health experts. Ron Johnson (R) of Wisconsin says that 1 to 3% of the population will die, but 97% will survive. He said, “we do not shut down the economy when there are 34,000 traffic deaths per year”. Simple math says 1-3% of the U.S. Population is between 3 and 11 million deaths. He also suggested that those deaths would be bad for business.
Rand Paul wasted everyone’s time with an irrelevant amendment as he referred to immigrants as non-people and Chuck Grassley said Trump calling it the Chinese Flu; what is the big deal as no one got angry with the Spanish Flu of 1918-19.
And now we read that Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler, Senator Sonny Perdue and James Inhofe sold millions of dollars of stocks because they knew the pandemic was coming through their membership in various committees.
Everyone thinks the Republican establishment is afraid of Donald Trump, they are not afraid of Donald Trump because they are just like him.
Richard H. Koblin
Aiken