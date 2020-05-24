In his letter Larry Jarret states "It’s a simple choice: vote blue if you have a clue or vote red and you’re dead (from the virus in our midst).” The opposite is true, vote blue if you have no clue.
As someone who has voted for a Democratic president in the four elections prior to 2016 – I did not vote for either Trump or Clinton – I can honestly tell you that 2020 is an election for the soul of our country. I know, you hear that all the time. “This is the most important election in our lifetime… blah, blah.”
It is simple though, and you do have a choice, as long as you leave personalities out of it. If you want Socialism, open borders, late-term abortions, unfair trade, taking a knee to China, unstopped illegal immigration, more government control over your life, less freedom of speech and more taxes, certainly, vote blue.
If you actually love your country, vote red. Seriously, that is the simple choice you have and it has never been clearer. It is not about Trump, actually, it is about the sad direction the Democrats are going. Trump is not hurting this country and his policies have been spot on, even if it is painful to listen to him in a press conference. But, even if it were not Trump, the Dems are off the rails and seem to hate everything that has made this country great and strong.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken