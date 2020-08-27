I had to laugh when I heard presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Democrats say they are the party of inclusion. The first thought that came to me was that they were the party of delusion.
They are calling to the party like-minded reprobates who hate cops, don’t want laws to protect the citizenry who are bent on destroying democracy.
To prove my point, all you have to do is watch the TV news where Democrat-run cities and states are watching demonstrators burn other people’s property to the ground. With the stroke of a pen they can make designated areas to protest in and not on the streets.
One of the most recent affronts to all is the mail in vote fiasco. I wrote to President Trump’s contact page a couple of weeks ago asking a question, “how do the Democrats know if they are sending ballots to Chinese or Russian agents?” All the agents have to do is send copies home, where millions could be made up and sent back to disseminate throughout the country.
Another issue I had was, who’s to say that millions of people won’t physically go to the polls and mail their ballots a day or two later. There would be no way to check to see who double voted in a short period of time, which means that either party could be abused.
If the Democrats were being honest with the American people they would stop lying saying there isn’t problem with mail in ballots when there clearly is.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville