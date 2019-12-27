I have read with disgust the vitriol in a lot of the letters to the editor in the Aiken Standard over the past few months, but the column in the Dec. 17 edition was over the top. The guest columnist had the audacity to quote the Bible in stating that “cutting taxes on the rich and cutting programs for the poor” is a sin. Give me a break. The current administration cut taxes across the board and that is one reason that the American economy is doing so well. The reality is that progressives use this kind of language in order to persuade others that higher taxes on the American people are necessary.
In my opinion this type of language is nothing more than “code speak” for redistribution of wealth in this country. All the current Democratic candidates running for president want the federal government to provide free services like healthcare to everyone, including illegal immigrants. Even with higher taxes, and believe me higher taxes would follow if Democrats have their way, the federal government does not have enough funds to provide unlimited services. Redistribution of wealth is a socialist tenant that progressives disguise as giving money to the poor.
The article concludes that “maybe we can start a dialogue between Democrats and Republicans,” which is again code speak for “Republicans need to give in and be more progressive.” In my opinion both Democrats and Republicans have a swamp problem in Washington. Swamp dwellers on both sides of the aisle need to be removed from office.
I also read the guest editorial in the Dec. 19 paper concerning impeachment of the president. The impeachment is a product of the swamp; both Democrat and Republican, and anyone who supports this sham, should be removed from office. I encourage anyone who believes that the current articles of impeachment are credible, please learn the truth without listening to or reading the fake news.
I disagree with the reference to conspiracy theories. In the case of Donald Trump, the true conspiracies are real and are and have been conducted by the swamp.
Please remember that Donald Trump is not a product of the swamp. He is the first president in modern times to push back on the media, political parties, foreign governments, Hollywood and academia. I disagree with the statement that “impeachment has unintended consequences." In my opinion, this impeachment will have “intended” consequences and if I were a Democrat I would be very worried.
Bob Brookshire
Chairman Aiken County GOP