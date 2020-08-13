I am calling out Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the other Democratic Party leaders as either liars or murders.
While the Trump administration logistically pulled together what I believe to be the largest public and private mobilization of forces since World War II in order to provide critical resources to fight and endure the pandemic, the Democratic leaders offered no help or solutions.
Yet, now as Monday Morning Quarterbacks, they say they could have done it better. They are either lying about knowing what the solutions are or they purposely withheld solutions that could have saved lives. It has to be one or the other.
John Harley
Aiken