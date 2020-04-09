A recent Letter to the Editor states that Democrats are blameless in the spread of the coronavirus. Let’s then take a look at who is to blame.
The COVID-19 virus began in Wuhan, China, because of human/animal interaction. The Chinese – as they have done for generations with the rhinoceros – are hunting the pangolin (AKA the scaly anteater) into extinction. They consider it to be a delicacy and an aphrodisiac. The Chinese scientific community and government recognized the virus early on but failed to signal its danger fearing an economic downturn.
To its credit, the Trump administration prohibited mainland Chinese from traveling to the United States. As expected, his opponents, both political and in the media, deemed this policy “racist.”
Our leaders in the political and medical community tell us we are “at war.” But in an ideal wartime situation one would hope both sides would unite to combat a common foe. Unfortunately, this has not been the case. Democrats and some in the media are constantly accusing the administration and Republicans of mishandling the pandemic. Americans – if Pelosi and Schiff get their wish – may have to suffer through another series of useless hearings hoping to blame Trump for the pandemic. Could this be another impeachment card to play if Trump wins in November?
Americans should unite in their efforts to beat the pandemic. It’s wrong that Democrats and some in the media are more interested in assessing blame than saving lives.
Meanwhile, let’s hope the Chinese will change their eating habits, accept the encroachments of age and spare the pangolin. It may be too late for the rhinoceros.
James Haviland
Aiken