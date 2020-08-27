Forget the personalities of our politicians. Let’s see what the Democrats announce as their policies for the future of our nation. Already, many of the Democratic Party heads have stated that they will:
• Impose job killing taxes and regulation on businesses
• Downsize and reduce the uniformed military services
• Defund the police in numerous cities allowing rioters to jeopardize the safety of the public.
• Replace private insurance and Medicare for seniors with rationed government insurance for all persons including ilegal immigrants.
• Enact the Green New Deal thereby destroying America’s gas and oil industries.
• Extend free college education to all persons in the country.
• Open all our borders and grant citizenship and voting rights to millions of illegal aliens.
• Increase the federal income tax on all Americans.
• Abolish the electoral college allowing population centers to rule the country
• Roll back the foreign policies placed on China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.
• Pass legislation for taxpayer-funded and unlimited abortions up to the moment of birth and maybe thereafter.
• Allow free speech to be censored if it is not politically correct for the party cause.
• Ban and confiscate firearms from law abiding citizens.
• Change the organizational structure of the supreme court and pack it with liberals.
• Make all Americans wear masks for the foreseeable future.
• Subsidize the poorly run states with federal monies.
These are policies that if enacted will ruin our freedom and this country as we know it. Watch for these policies to be “glossed over” and “not answered” in questioning and open discussion with the Democratic Party members and the presidential candidates.
A. Budnick
Aiken