I’m sure it’s common knowledge around the country that businesses are in rough shape so one would think customers would be held in a high regard in an effort to keep business afloat during these hard times. There is always an exception to the rule when a business is so big they ignore the very people who keep them going.
Case in point, if you went online to file a complaint you would find that many businesses insulate themselves by making it very difficult to file a complaint leaving people frustrated and annoyed. Often they are told to try again later due to an overloaded system.
Having said that, I spent thousands of dollars over the years buying items I couldn’t find in stores and being left at the mercy of delivery services. Not have my costly orders been misdelivered, they ignored my requests to bring these misdelivered items to my house.
After making numerous complaints to the office where I was told a note would be attached to any deliveries, I put up three signs starting at the street. One was half-way up and four more were at the house directing the drivers, which is several hundred feet from the road. The last couple of deliveries were left at the entranceway on the ground under the signs.
Being a 100% disabled Vietnam veteran, I recently ordered compounds to increase my immune system to fight the flu and viruses. The box sat on the ground in the rain for two days. I only learned it was there when I received an email saying it was delivered.
Considering that I have been given empty promises and have made numerous attempts to rectify this problem, my only solution is to stop doing business with companies that use subpar delivery services.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville