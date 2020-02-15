I am so glad that I do not live in Woodside. I would hate to admit that I live in a community that is going to slaughter (cull is a nice word for kill, terminate or slaughter) beautiful animals because they may have to stop their car once in a while to let them pass. Or maybe because they eat some leaves from their precious bushes.
What did you expect? People take over the territory that the animals live in and then expect them to just "go away." I find this action to be a stinging commentary on the moral values of the people who support this.
Rich Irvine
Aiken