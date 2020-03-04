The baiting and killing of deer in Woodside is barbaric. This area remains in large part rural. I am thankful we do not live in a concrete world devoid of wildlife. Deer are not beating a path to Woodside’s door.
They can be deterred and managed in common-sense ways. The “kill them” approach is temporary and disgusting. “Harvesting and “culling” are wimpy, bloodless terms that sanitize the truth of killing. Silencers on guns do not muffle the atrocity being committed but do disgrace those seeking to render the act less noticeable, less offensive.
The killing of innocents is offensive – an instant and ugly public fix uncalled for where other solutions exist.
Placement of buildings, screenings, specific plantings a multi-faceted approach will make a difference but not overnight. You can blast deer day and night and will not stop the influx until you implement deterrents. Deer do have other things to do.
Woodside is a lovely part of the beautiful Silver Bluff area. Most challenges we face today are one way or another growing pains. There are answers where there is patience, sense and logic. We long bear the scars of illogical decisions doomed for failure.
When any group – no matter how well-meaning – decide something doe not need to exist and their answer is to exterminate it, we are all in trouble. This mindset is a historical nightmare. We are known for our treatment of the innocent, the elderly, the helpless – those with no voice.
I am a resident of the Silver Bluff area and a 63-year Aikenite. I am grieved, ashamed and disgusted by these recent decisions and events. This is not the Aiken I have loved
May this detestable killing stop. May sound, ethical solutions be embraced and may sanity prevail.
Susan W. Giddings
Aiken