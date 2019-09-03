Mr. DiSibio presented a one-sided argument for the deer culling in Woodside. One-sided no other facts. Mr. Disibio why one-sided and no facts?
There is no cost to the taxpayers. The members of the Woodside Plantation homeowners association will pay for the culling. This type of activity has been done in a number of S.C. communities with success.
If you carefully read his article this was nothing but a history/political lesson and an attack on our city officials, council members and the developer of Woodside.
Chip Strock
Aiken