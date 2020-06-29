Distractify defines white privilege as: "White privilege doesn't mean your life wasn't hard. All it means is that your skin color didn't contribute to your problems."
To the believers of this doctrine: Neither does yours. Not now.
Well, if your life was/is hard, it's because you or people close to you made bad decisions during your life for you. The color of your skin, in your definition, is a function of your own racism, not your ability to make sound life decisions. By the way, does your racism extend to peoples of red, brown, tan or any other skin color to include yours?
I, for one, see no one group or individual who has the qualification of any kind that gives you or them the right to pass judgement on the content of my character as opposed to the color of my skin.
Why? Why and how could you become so obtuse? I believe, unlike you, that Dr. Martin Luther King understood what separates the races and made it clear that he dreamed of a day when all would be judged by the content of one’s character as apposed to his/her skin color. That day has come and gone because of you.
So in an incredulously mocking fashion, you have destroyed the dreams and beliefs of the man who did more to empower African Americans than any human living, now or then. All the laws that provide for equality for the African American race are on the books. Just in case this fact has slipped by many of you, a review of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the creation of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission laws make the systemic, I repeat systemic suppression of any minority, in this nation of minorities, improbable if not impossible. This, however, has not stopped the progressive/liberal arm of the Democratic Party from trying. The one and only plank in their party platform is the removal of the current president or his defeat in the upcoming election. Regrettably, there is no political ideology other than a visceral hate of the president in this Democratic party platform to offer the U.S. voting public.
From the mouth of one of the most hated individuals in America during his best days: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
Gus Fitch
Aiken