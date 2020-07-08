I respectfully disagree with the letter by Maxine Dexter published on June 11. Ms. Dexter wrote that mortgage, rent and utility payments should have been cancelled, not just deferred. She states that poor people cannot catch up unless they win the lottery and should not be expected to pay their bills.
Here’s the reality:
• People employed at essential businesses retained their jobs. Many companies increased hourly wages for employees who were required to work.
• Those who were unable to work due to the shutdown were eligible for unemployment benefits at a minimum of $600 per week. In many cases that amount exceeded their normal weekly income.
• Even self-employed people were able to collect unemployment. It took a little longer to get that set up, but by the beginning of May, those eligible received a rectroactive payment dating from March 15.
• Everyone received a government stimulus check, minimum of $1,200. More for people with dependents.
• People on Social Security, SSI and Welfare still got their regular payments.
• SNAP benefits were increased to help families feed children who normally received free lunches at school.
Therefore, people were either at their usual economic level or above it during the shutdown.
The deferment that banks, landlords and utility companies extended was a courtesy to help people catch up. They’re not charities; they have overhead and bills of their own to pay.
No one should expect to be excused from their financial obligations during this time. They should be grateful they were given a chance to catch up. If they spent their money irresponsibly, they have no one to blame but themselves.
Kerri Creamer-Fleck
New Ellenton