Talk of death is everywhere,
Obituaries in the newspaper. Foreboding words in media.
Death is in the cities, death on ships, in the country,
Death all over the world.
This pestilence is everywhere, no respecter of persons.
Fear of death ceases work, shuts us in,
Shuts others out, forbids our congregating.
Fear of death stirs our greed, stifles our compassion.
Fear of death forbids our worship together, stills our praise.
Death in full sway.
I walk outside my house of fear.
Nowhere do I see death. I see life!
Life bursting the bonds of cold winter.
God not contained in our buildings, God not confined to our liturgy.
New green-gold leaves swaying against blue sky.
Extravagance of color – pink, purple, yellow – a multitude of shades.
Birds courting, nesting, singing
Bees pollinating, berries forming.
Everywhere grass so green it affronts the eye.
New lambs frolicking in the pasture.
Baby ducks paddling in spring puddles.
Life exploding.
Deaths’ small threat to me. I am old
I’ve grown accustomed to the thought.
My body sometimes longs to rest in the earth.
My soul is promised another bright world.
But death today? In April? Tis not to be borne!
Jean Andrews Kling
Aiken