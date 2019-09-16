Dear Donald J. Trump,
Please resign from the office of the President. You have fouled the office beyond belief with your racism, hatred, stupidity and greed. I am ashamed that you inhabit this office of the once-great United States of America. Under your tutelage and at your request for violence, Americans are shooting and killing other Americans of Jewish and Mexican descent. In your name, Border Patrol agents are terrorizing babies and mothers trying to escape violence. In your name, white nationalists feel emboldened to hurt or kill non-white Americans. In your name, the Senate is trying to repeal healthcare for millions of Americans. In your name, Puerto Rico is left to die alone and helpless.
Because of your stupidity, the allies we have counted on for the past 70 years are no longer helping us. Because of your stupidity, the tensions in the Middle East are escalating. Because of your stupidity, our farmers are going bankrupt. Because of your stupidity, the U.S. is now alone in a trade war with China. Because of your stupidity, climate change has accelerated and our very planet is dying.
Because of your greed, you asked for Russia’s help in the 2016 election and you accepted whatever you could get. Because of your greed, you passed a tax cut to save you money. Because of your greed, you have exploded the federal deficit. Because of your greed, you have favored corporations and wealthy donors. Income inequality is as high as in the 1920s. Because of your greed, you are defiling our national parks and trying to kill off endangered species.
According to Robert Mueller, you did not conspire with Russia – not because you didn’t try but because you are too stupid to do it effectively. Also according to Robert Mueller, you have obstructed justice numerous times. Before the impeachment proceedings begin, I advise you to resign.
Sincerely,
Michele Springsteen
Aiken