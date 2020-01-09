Cyclists – please share the road, not hog it. When you as a group ride two, three and four abreast no car or truck can pass you without moving 100% into an oncoming lane and crossing a double line. You know that there are cars behind you – so last rider tell the group, "car back, single-up," and use a hand signal to wave the car to pass.
If you do that, drivers know clearly your intention and can pass you with courtesy and caution.
And while you are cooperating with cars, please pack your peel.
Barbara Stafford
Aiken