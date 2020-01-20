Question: What innocent person, accused of a crime, would fight tooth and nail to keep witnesses who could exonerate them from testifying on their behalf?
Answer: Absolutely, positively no one.
In the 1970s, John Dean had the backbone to testify about the wrongdoings in the Nixon White House. He actually went to prison for his part in the cover-up. But he could live the rest of his life with a clear conscience.
There isn't one single backbone in the current White House. And not a single member of this administration has even a passing acquaintance with a conscience.
Louise Plodinec
Aiken