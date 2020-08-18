We are so very fortunate to live in a real (not “so called”), very lovely patio home in Cumberland Village. Thanks to the management team’s immediate, strict response in early March to not only the CDC guidelines but protocols put into place before that, we were safe from the pandemic until the first of August. At first these guidelines were not entirely popular with residents and families, but as time marched on and we saw the number of positive cases in Aiken County rising, we were more grateful than ever for our proactive management team.
We have watched the staff (who we all consider to be friends) work diligently, tirelessly and cheerfully around the clock since this ordeal began. Our well-being and safety is clearly their main priority as it has always been. Usually patio home residents are entitled to one meal per day, however, since this all started the dining room staff has been delivering three meals a day to everyone – not only to the apartments but the patio homes as well. And they go out of their way to be creative with specials every single day – that is quite a remarkable feat.
Until we were quarantined, the ever-creative activities team provided amazingly varied entertainment including having musicians come in periodically to play in the outdoor spaces so everyone could listen from their apartments or homes. As the sign that was placed at our front entrance a while back stated: Heroes Work Here! And we will be forever grateful.
Janet and Rusty Sherrill and Marcia Roberts,
Cumberland Village patio home residents,
Aiken