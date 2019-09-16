Much has been said about the proposed deer "cull" in Woodside, to be facilitated by way of an amendment to a city ordinance sought by the Woodside Property Owners Association (WPPOA) to allow the discharge of firearms to kill destructive or hazardous animals. Although championed by the WPPOA, the amendment would apply throughout the city of Aiken to allow permits to be granted for the previously prohibited use of firearms.
This action is fraught with difficulty, not the least of which is that the permitting entity (SCDNR) has indicated that it will not impose any particular standards. It is totally up to the residents to decide how many deer are too many, and the "sharpshooters" will not need to be licensed (although the silenced weapons they will use require a license).
But, with all that has been said, far too little has been put forth about a key issue, and that is the matter of compassion – some recognition that we are taking life from sentient beings. While there is a move throughout the country, indeed throughout the world, toward finding a way to share our environment with animals who have chanced into our space (in some cases before we did), here we seem to be making a move in the other direction. There has been a disturbing discourse in process in which not just deer but sentient creatures of all sizes, shapes and descriptions – including coyotes, fox, raccoons, rabbits, squirrels and snakes – are candidates for killing/removal for the crime of attempting to inhabit a small part of a community that should have been, but was not, designed to accommodate them. What is more disturbing in the case of the deer is that the primary rationale is that they, on occasion, eat some plantings. This disproportionate response to the destruction of a plant is in many cases adopted by people who are woefully uninformed, and even less concerned, about the availability of non-lethal alternatives. There is also a purported safety rationale based on accidents and incidents involving deer, but anecdotes are generally presented with little or no substantiation and virtually no details regarding circumstances, including, for example, the speed at which a vehicle in an accident was traveling.
Long ago Gandhi said that, "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." Thusly, judged, we would be regarded very unfavorably.
Many people will tell me, as quite a few already have, that if I am so opposed to the killing of Woodside deer, I should return to wherever I came from. I would consider that if my own circumstances were different, but that would not change the basic nature of what is being done here. It is speciesism at its worst, the basic belief that humans are "superior" beings and can use, abuse or destroy any and every other species that is perceived to be in their way. I, for one, am saddened and disheartened by this and truly regret that I am a participant, albeit an unwilling one, in what is about to occur if the WPPOA prevails. It is particularly unseemly in a development that prides itself on Southern charm and counts nature, even wildlife, among its assets. There is nothing charming about this, and this is no way to treat any asset, let alone a living one.
Carol K. DiSibio
Aiken