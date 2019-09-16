My letter titled “City should be clear with WTC partnership” of Sept. 11 was critical of the city for potentially paying in advance of progress accomplished in their partnership with WTC for the removal of the old hospital and the construction of a conference center and apartments. My concern was neither with the project nor the partnership, but I was under the impression from reading the handouts at the city meeting that the city would be borrowing funds and paying those funds to WTC in advance of WTC needing them to pay for expected progress. In my opinion, if this was true, in the unlikely event of a WTC default the city may be left with only the courts as a remedy to reclaim city-borrowed funds from WTC.
I received a call the a.m. of Sept. 12 from Tim O'Briant of the city advising me that my understanding was not true. The city was in agreement with my position that city funds paid to WTC should not exceed expenditures by WTC. I was informed that this additional information had been presented at the beginning of this meeting but for an unknown reason I was not aware of it. My previous letter was evidently factually erroneous. For that I apologize!
Crow, flavored with honesty, doesn’t taste so bad!
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken