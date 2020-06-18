How else to label the president’s performance during three crises – COVID-19, a failing economy and domestic upheaval? When there are over 100,000 deaths from the virus in the U.S., when the unemployment numbers are in the millions, and when there are protests across the country regarding racism and police brutality, one would expect a president to come forward with some words of comfort, solace, empathy, hope and potential solutions. What we get from the Oval Office is either silence or words and actions that exacerbate the problems. Donald Trump is overwhelmed to say the least.
He uses tough words and threatens the use of military personnel against U.S. citizens. He thinks a short walk to a closed church near the White House to be photographed holding a Bible (Trump holding any book, let alone a Bible, is incongruous) might appeal to his base, particularly evangelical supporters. But sooner or later should not those supporters see him for what he is?
He has shown little compassion for those suffering the deadly effects of COVID-19, about the suffering of the unemployed, about the extent of racism and its consequences in the U.S. Does he understand why there are demonstrations in the streets across the country? Not really. Have the demonstrations caused excessive destruction? Certainly. But to focus only on one aspect and ignore the reason for the protests is short-sighted. His ignorance was illustrated when he shared a note from his former attorney in which John Dowd called protesters “terrorists.” Add to that Trump’s statement that he has done more for the black community with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln shows how ludicrous he can be; but if he believes it or judges that many of us believe it, he then is simply delirious.
We should not have expected anything more from an individual who lacked any relevant experience, is totally self-absorbed and possesses the corresponding abnormal ego, has few, if any, moral standards, and who fundamentally comes up short when measuring gray matter. George Will, noted conservative columnist, said it best when he wrote in a recent column that the president is mentally crippled.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken