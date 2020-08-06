A recent Aiken County Council meeting was a disappointing display of our political representative’s abdication of their role as the guardians of our society. Our state public health regulations, abided by all residents in the county whether they know it or not, require that a septic system not be place within 75 feet of a domestic supply water well – a measure enforced to protect the health of the public. Yet during this increasingly serious virus-caused public health crisis (a 56% increase in deaths in Aiken County in the past three weeks and as yet no flattening in the 14-day trend of new cases in either the state or the county) our leaders will not require the wearing of a face mask during this time of increasing risk for all residents. This risk is especially high for the members of our retired community, a large economic engine in this county. One elected official went so far as to say that he would not support a masking requirement because the governor would not approve of it. How immoral is that when our cultural underpinnings, be they Torah, New Testament or Koran, tell us to do to our neighbors as we would have them do to us?
Peter DeLorme
Windsor