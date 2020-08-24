I presented County Council again with updated metrics on the continually increasing rate of deaths in our county from COVID-19.
Five weeks ago, county residents were dying at the rate of 1 every 10 days. Three weeks ago, the rate was at one every five days.Last Wednesday it was one person every day. Over the weekend it was up to 12 persons every 10 days.
This is more than a 10-fold increase in the past five weeks.
I urge council to consider voting to require county residents wear a face mask when out in public.
Enforcement through our existing Code Enforcement team could simply be described as: first a warning and then a $100 fine which would then be doubled with each subsequent offense. Businesses allowing violations in enclosed spaces would follow the same rules, but the fine would start at $1,000.
Peter De Lorme
Windsor