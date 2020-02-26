The State Department has been gutted. Our Justice Department has been corrupted and the Senate lackeys are silent accomplices. There is a great sense of sorrow by career men and women who have served this country under both Republican and Democratic presidents with great honor.
The president has been allowed to persecute his political rivals and undermine our very democracy. All our institutions have been attacked and undercut by this president. He is ruthless, vindictive and immoral. Anyone standing up against him or even disagreeing with him is crucified by his disgusting rhetoric and subsequently dismissed.
Our country deserves better than this.
Pauline Supensky
Aiken