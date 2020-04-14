Bernie Sanders has finally given up his chance to run for president against President Trump.
During all the time spent between Sanders and Joe Biden campaigning for president, former President Obama has been quiet. Granted the former president could not campaign for either candidate before now, the press will now get involved with rumors. The obvious rumor may involve Michelle Obama as vice president, if not president, if Biden falters.
It looks like the chance for a woman vice president, and then president, is at hand.
If, not how about New York Gov. Cuomo. Heaven help us.
John Martone
Aiken