The Hall of Shame includes government officials who demonstrated characteristics such as a high degree of ignorance, reluctance to face facts, a lack of empathy, greed or a strong inclination to deliver erroneous information. For some in the media, some of the same criteria apply. For other individuals, stupidity was a strong credential.
Government officials
• First, President Trump for his slow reaction to the virus, the many uninformed statements he made about the virus (for example, “a little like the regular flu,” and “we’ll essentially have a shot for this in a fairly quick manner”) and generally his failure as a national leader.
• Members of the COVID-19 briefing team on the podium at the White House not practicing social distancing.
• In a classic instance of irony, Secretary of State Pompeo, with President Trump at his side, urged people to be careful on where they get information about the virus.
• Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick declared on Fox that the elderly might sacrifice their lives in exchange for preserving the economy.
• Florida Gov. DeSantis for his slow reaction to the virus and not closing the beaches.
• Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin resisted calls from the National Security Council and the State Department for early moves that Trump now touts – including the travel bans from China and, later, Europe. Mnuchin argued the moves would negatively impact trade, markets and industries like airlines.
• Sens. Loeffler,R-Ga.; Inhofe, R-Okla.; Feinstein, D-Calif.; and Burr, R-N.C.; each sold hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks after hearing a classified briefing in January with administration officials on the threat of the coronavirus.
• Rep. Susan Davis, D-Ca., sold tens of thousands of dollars worth of airline and cruise ship stocks two weeks after a congressional briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak.
• Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, quoting a tweet from a right-wing conspiracy theorist falsely claiming that the drug hydroxychloroquine proved to be “100% effective."
The news media
• Fox HQ offices were Lysol-ed and sanitized and employees were given instructions to be safe, while the network was spraying viewers with much fake news.
• Lou Dobbs of Fox: Trump "was right and frankly Fauci was wrong” about unproven drug treatments.
• Fox Business host Trish Regan called the media attention given to coronavirus “another attempt to impeach the president."
• Rush Limbaugh suggested stay-at-home measures to protect people were destroying the economy “under the guise” of saving lives and that Democrats and communists were plotting the downfall of capitalism.
Others (a small sample of foolish behavior)
• Crowds at beaches in late March. Others had coronavirus parties.
• Florida pastor Rodney Howard-Browne conducted two Sunday services with hundreds of attendees.
• The Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. reopened Liberty University after the end of spring break.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken