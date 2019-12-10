Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution lists the things the federal government can do. I fail to see anything relating to a Real ID. The Real ID is simply an internal passport that is required by all totalitarian governments. It is in direct violation of the 10th Amendment which states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor claims South Carolina resisted the Real ID for many years because of high cost and because the Obama administration now dictates that the state must comply by Oct. 1, 2020. (See SC Legislative Update, Wagener Monthly, Oct. 30, 2019.)
Are we to obey the Constitution or the Obama administration? The last time I read, all elected officials took an oath to defend the Constitution.
If the truth be known, the federal government is bribing the states with taxpayers monies. My friends, we will not lose our freedoms all at once but little by little, inch by inch. Without our being aware of it our freedoms are being usurped by the federal government.
If we are to remain a free people, we must return to the original intent of the Constitution. The fact is our government has been taken over by a deep state coup, which mostly consists of members of the Council on Foreign Relations.
The Council on Foreign Relations was established in 1921 by E. Mandel House and friends to bring about a One World Government.
Andy Windham
Wagener