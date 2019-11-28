In the past three years, Democrats have done nothing for us, Americans. For example, there has been no action on approval of the Mexico-Canadian trade agreement directly affecting the income of many Americans; the approval of laws for bettering the immigration conditions and regulations for people attempting to become legal U.S. citizens; improving our infrastructure like roads, water supplies and transportation facilities such as airports that affect us; reducing the costs of drugs that many of us purchase every day; supporting our police forces who protect the people in our communities across this nation; nor minimizing the infiltration of drugs from other countries and the transport of the drugs to our towns and cities.
Instead, the Democrats began by presenting a false document and abusing the FISA court that caused U.S. citizens to spend $40 million on the Mueller investigation; by wasting time on the Judge Kavanaugh extended confirmation hearings; and by diverting the congressional lawmaking efforts of several important house committees in an attempt to present evidence on the inquiry for impeachment.
It is suggested that we, Americans, would be better served by the Democrats and Republicans in Congress by addressing many of the issues facing us, Americans, every day – not the everyday political issues of Washington.
Let's get away from the day to day Democratic continuous resistance and political hatred that is so ever-present in Washington and has infected and divided the people nationwide. Instead, let's get something done in Congress that will benefit middle Americans and our children of the next generation.
A. Budnick
Aiken