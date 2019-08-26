This is an open letter to all legislators.
Where are you? What are you doing? Who are you?
The last question is probably the most important. How can you sit by and do nothing in the face of the violent deaths that continue in our country? The U.S. Congress should take the lead to make a change. But even if the national Congress is immobilized, local folks can enact legislation to outlaw assault weapons, put the gun manufactures and gun sellers out of business.
You can act to prevent any future tragedies if you have the will. Or it may be outside your ability to do anything. What really needs to happen is term limits for all elected officials so that desire to stay in power does not outweigh the need to do the right and moral thing. Influence by special interest groups should be eliminated. There should be no lobbyists or large contributions from big money special interests. If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem. You need to do something now. I am sickened to see the extent to which we have become desensitized to slaughter in our country. Our constant exposure to hate speech and disrespectful language has made us immune to caring about our fellow man.
The current occupant of the White House is not a student of history, but I am sure you are. You probably remember when a megalomaniacal demagogue came to power in Germany. He surrounded himself with his cronies and lackeys. He vilified the press and demeaned any who opposed him. He identified a scapegoat group and constantly exposed the public to hateful harangues against them. People who were in a position to speak out and act against him and his evil ideations, said and did nothing. Soon a whole nation of God-fearing people became complicit in the largest scale mass murder in the history of mankind. By the time people decided to speak, it was too late. If you see any similarities to our present situation in this country, congratulations.
Divisiveness, hate, constant harangues against our fellow man have made us completely insensitive to what is going on. You must act now before it is too late.
Gather your courage, put aside your self-interest and speak up, act, move, do something to help your constituents. Outlaw the assault type weapons. Make the madness stop. Stand up for the American values, or is this what we have become… a desensitized nation of uncaring people. We need you to act now. Or is this who all of us really are?
Beatrice B. McGhee
Aiken