It is my great pleasure to send congratulations to the Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their partnership.
One f our state’s greatest assets is the caring people who identify a need in their community and take steps to address it as was the case with the founding of FOTAS in 2009. The overcrowded shelter lacked the financial, physical and volunteer resources to care and find homes for the stray population. Partnering with the shelter over the past decade, FOTAS has raised needed funds and recruited volunteers, resulting in extraordinary improvements at the shelter and in the lives of the animals it houses. Today, through the highly successful partnership with FOTAS and the generosity and compassion of staff, volunteers, partners, supporters and friends, the Aiken County Animal Shelter is safer, healthier, happier place and is close to its goal of finding homes for every adoptable pet.
Peggy and I send our congratulations to the Aiken County Animal Shelter and FOTAS on the 10th anniversary of their partnership. We thank everyone for their efforts on behalf of the shelter pets and wish you continued success in the future.
Henry McMaster
Columbia