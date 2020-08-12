Watching some of ETV’s Saturday morning offerings revived some thinking about that “Battle of Aiken” annual exhibition. Quite a few people in our area come together at the park on Highway 19 close to I-20 every year to remember when Union Soldiers were turned back as Sherman finished his March to the Sea while going from Atlanta to Savannah before turning his troops back to the North completing his conquest as the War between the States was being finalized.
This being done, our Union was, for the most part, restored and, thanks to a forgiving President Lincoln, most of our Southern leadership remained just that. This eventually led to a number of monuments (quite a few) to that defeated nation. These monuments still bring questions if not actual hatred to many, including those remnants of our Civil War, a large part of our citizenry who benefitted the most from that war by gaining their freedom from slavery.
“Black Lives Matter,” a for-real slogan for today, deserves the respect of all of us. Is there, though, a point where a line should be drawn? Should these old monuments to the Confederacy be destroyed?
Well, maybe, but perhaps there is a better way. Ask those who reenact the Battle of Aiken and see if there might be the possibility of a park to maintain many if not all of those monuments where all who might wish to take a short look could easily find them without having to look all over the South to the dismay of a large, important percentage of our Southern citizenry.
A Southern Monument Park where the Battle of Aiken is held just might make a good bit of sense. The monuments could be preserved, the annual celebration could continue on as it has for so many years, and an economic boom to our area might just follow.
How might this be done? Could our County Council get involved? I don’t know. What I do know is this is one solution to one considerable problem we should not have to live with – a problem to all thinking people in the South, regardless of their personal racial background.
Stephen Vaughn Geddes
Aiken