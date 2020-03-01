International Holocaust Remembrance Day was observed Jan. 27, the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. In a new Pew research poll in January 2020, half of Americans don’t know that 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis and that Hitler came to power by democratic political processes.
In America, we have seen a rise in antisemitism and hate crimes in 2018 and 2019. We have seen an assault on Truth and Justice. Our democratic processes are under attack by Trump and his administration.
The poem “First They Came” was written by Pastor Martin Niemoller after the Holocaust. Lest we forget:
“First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left to speak out for me”
In response to these new hate-filled times, I have reworked his poem for President Trump and Attorney-General Barr: Lest we forget
“First they came for the illegal immigrants
And I did not speak out because I was not an illegal immigrant
Then they came for those on Medicaid and Social Security Disability
And I did not speak out because I was not on Medicaid or Disability
Then they came for the whistleblower
And I did not speak out because I was not a whistleblower
Then they came for State Department Ambassadors and employees
And I did not speak out because I was not an Ambassador or employee
Then they came for all who disagreed with them including me
And there was no one left to speak out for me”
Michele Springsteen
Aiken