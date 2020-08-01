The side-by-side columns on student debt by Anthony DiStefano and Jack DeVine provide a clear illustration of the superficial differences and the profound similarities between the progressive Democrats and the conservative Republicans. While DiStefano wants us (especially the rich) to be taxed to enable all to get a free college education, DeVine says “there’s no such thing as free.”
More fundamentally though, they both agree on a taxpayer-funded program to pay college costs for those who perform some government-approved “public service” for some defined period. That DiStefano would ask for half the commitment to “public service” as DeVine is a non-essential difference; both accept the principle that the institution with a monopoly on the legal use of force can decide what is “public service,” take our money and give it to some who will trade their “service” for a government-approved education.
Of course, it’s little wonder that those who do not grasp the importance of individual rights (both Democrats and Republicans) would seek a collectivist solution to a problem caused by previous collectivist programs (such as federal takeover of student loans and federal funds contingent on mandates that increase the expense of higher education). Unfortunately, there is no political party dedicated to the Declaration of Independence’s recognition of individual rights. If there were, it could argue for a free market in education and abolish the government's virtual monopoly on indoctrinating the young (under the guise of educating).
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken