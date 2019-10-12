For years they denied that there was any climate change. They would make their case using single examples: It's snowing more in Antarctica; there was a blizzard in Washington; a glacier in Asia was getting bigger. But most of all they accused the world's climate scientists of being in a vast conspiracy to hide the truth. As if thousands of scientists would and could keep a secret. As if they all had something to gain by hiding the truth. Some said that God wouldn't allow harm to come to mankind. To them I ask: remember the Great Flood – how long can you tread water?
Many eventually came to accept that climate change was actually happening so they moved on – to denying that human activity was responsible. They believed humans just didn't have the capability of affecting climate, it had to be caused by nature. There's been climate change before man inhabited the Earth, therefore any climate change today must be a natural climatic cycle. They would say, for example, the excess atmospheric carbon is from volcanoes not human activity.
But the scientists provided scientific evidence that climate change today is different than any before and there were many "fingerprints" of man. For example, the scientists know how to distinguish from volcano carbon and human activity carbon – they're called isotopes. Despite the increasingly overwhelming evidence (think Category 5 hurricanes), a number still believe in the climate scientist conspiracy. Some even accused the weathermen of lying. However, with all the overwhelming evidence, most currently believe there is climate change and human activity is a principal contributor.
The last hard-core group of deniers are those who just shrug it off. Any attempts to limit pollution or reduce carbon emissions are ridiculed by the remaining deniers, Trump's White House and Trump's political party. Electric cars are dismissed as unworkable (58% of new cars sold in Norway in March 2018 were electric). Coal is proclaimed king again and even energy efficient light bulbs are a target. (Do you know that LED bulbs are 90% more energy efficient than their incandescent counterparts and last 20 times longer?) Perhaps most significantly there's the claim that energy efficiency, pollution control and "green" energy production will harm the economy and cost jobs. That's just not true.
Interestingly, as it is a logical stretch to assign political status to climate change, virtually all of the deniers have migrated to the Republican Party. The Republican Party now has the distinction of being world's only significant political party whose platform denies climate change – and the only political party actively striving to disrupt and halt any attempts to address the upcoming crisis.
They block and ridicule all proposals while never offering any real alternatives (unless you think burning more coal is a solution). Their vision is roll back and hide. To all of them I say: Unless you step up to help, it's only going to get worse And if you don't step up, your grandchildren will ask why?
Stephen Pearcy
Aiken