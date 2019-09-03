In the ongoing interaction between the City of Aiken and the Woodside Property Owners Association, the POA seems determined to force City Council to let sharpshooters be allowed to shoot deer in the development. When the plan to "cull" (kill) the deer by using sharpshooters was blocked by existing rules prohibiting firing of guns in the city, the POA demanded a change to suit its intended solution to what is largely a non-problem posed by the deer population.
The Council caved and bent to the will of the Woodside POA, and the city attorney has drafted an amendment to allow for the shoot. So, who’s running the city, city council or the Woodside POA?
Terry McGrath
Aiken