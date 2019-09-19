People who live in suburban environments often don’t understand that when people and animals share a habitat it is beneficial to the animal population to be controlled. It doesn’t matter if a development should or shouldn’t have occurred, once it exists it must be dealt with in a proper manner.
Mr. Veldman’s comprehensive letter clearly and succinctly presented all the facts to substantiate the culling decision for both the residents and the deer. Consequently, a call for the culling of the deer in Woodside is the proper course of action.
Furthermore, city officials were not caving to any particular group. It is the responsibility of those officials to provide for the health, welfare and safety of the residents. They are to be applauded for taking measures to meet that responsibility. It would take only one deer interaction ending in a human fatality to ensure attorneys would begin litigation against the POA and the city for not meeting their responsibility.
Bill Sarosky
Aiken