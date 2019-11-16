This past weekend we experienced a backup with our sanitary sewer which we were able to pinpoint to a blockage in the discharge line near the curb. Within an hour of placing a call via Public Safety for weekend assistance, a team from Public Works arrived and within 20 minutes they had removed the blockage and resolved our problem, all at no additional cost to us.
As one could imagine, a weekend call to anyone else would have likely resulted in a slower response and an expensive charge. Over the years, we have lived in several different communities where our taxes were two to four times higher without being afforded the services like what we receive from the City of Aiken. We should all be very grateful for services the City of Aiken provides for us and not take the services for granted.
Thanks to all.
Eric and Teresa Harper
Aiken