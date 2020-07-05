I was flummoxed after reading the headline article in the June 30th paper, “City, county not pursuing mask mandate.” Mayor Rick Osbon is “watching the numbers” before determining mask wearing as necessary because he does not consider the city to be a hot spot. Ironic, since wearing a mask in public is one measure for controlling the virus spread so the city won’t become a hot spot.
City Council members Ed Girardeau, Andrea Gregory and Kay Brohl believe a mask ordinance would be difficult, if not impossible, to police. Really? We have laws that at one time may have been considered difficult to police, but are now embraced by our citizens because they were enforced to protect us. Think of the seat belt law. Think of eliminating smoking in public buildings. These are not only enforceable, they have become second nature to us because we realize the greater good is being served.
So why can’t our public safety officers issue a fine toward those who refuse to wear a mask in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic?
Mary Ellen Brush
Aiken