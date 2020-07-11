The Aiken City Council has to discuss a resolution on encouraging the wearing of masks in enclosed public places. I could understand if the discussion were about mandating, but encouraging?
They should have done that months ago and by delaying it, they imply they aren't convinced of the medical science supporting masks. And, thusly, their encouragement will mean little to those in Aiken who don't have the civic sense of duty to help protect their neighbors. And the pandemic will continue. And as it continues, it takes the economy with it. Their lack of conviction leads to lose-lose.
Stephen Pearcy
Aiken