I must congratulate Jim McNair, The Aiken Golf Club, and all the staff for hosting the 10th annual City of Aiken Amateur golf championship. I am not one who expects to win, but I have participated and supported this tournament since its first year.
Mr. McNair, et al., organize a first-class event for this community. With free practice rounds the week prior; a putting contest with dinner on Friday; drinks and lunch with the first round on Saturday; and lunch in the grille after the round on Sunday. What a bargain. Support from many of the local businesses allows the club to offer all this and a number of nice prizes to the winners.
To top it off, I get to meet many like-minded golfers from around the area. I just want to thank everyone for such a wonderful event. If you are a golfer, you really should plan to participate next year. Especially women golfers. You are missing something truly special, if you do not play.
Ken Parkinson
Aiken