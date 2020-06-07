Not that it’s a big deal now but I was working for a police department many years ago when our city had a riot where I ended up injured while locking up a white guy who assaulted my partner in booking. I spent a month in rehab being from the injury which was trivial in comparison to being wounded five times in Vietnam and spending 11 months in various hospitals to recuperate. Having said that, I know a little about the nature of the beast when it comes to rioting.
Being in law enforcement and the military it was all about the color of your uniform not the color of your skin for most of us raised in mixed neighborhoods.
No matter what color you are, it’s about how you were programmed by your parents and environment during your informative years. Listening to the black protesters/anarchists scream about equality while they destroy their communities tells me they are making up excuses for their actions and were raised to dislike whites.
It was a bad cop that did a bad thing against George Floyd not the whole police department. You don’t commit arson, destroy private property and rob stores of their goods and try to justify your actions by calling it a race issue.
Mr. Floyd was alleged to have passed a counterfeit $20 bill. The crimes committed by the rioters far surpassed his supposed violation of the law.
Those cities whose elected officials allowed rioters to get away with destruction are guilty of dereliction of duty to protect the population and should be removed from office.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville