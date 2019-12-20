I've wanted to write a piece on St. Mary's for awhile now, but it's so complex in it's design and architecture that I had a hard time getting anything on paper until I thought about St. Mary's on Christmas Eve. It's truly beautiful in the dark with it's various light sources, especially with candlelight thrown in.
Lights of St. Mary's
On the frosty eve of Bethlehem, hazy nimbus of lamplight on cobblestones
leads to the open doors of St. Mary's.
Within, eternal flame of brooding majesty burns above the ornate copula.
Towering pillars, angled arches, patterned concentric circles lofting above the altar -
silent hints of the complexity of church history.
Lambent stained windows and shadowed mosaic encircle the faithful with biblical messages.
Ruby poinsettias amid pine scented greenery flank altars ablaze with candles
shedding their muted pools of empathy and bright sparks of hope this Christmastide.
A tree-wrapped manger filled with straw portends the good works of a parish to welcome the Christ Child!
Lusty chorus of ancient carols lifts the night in musical elegance,
bells ringing down and flickering candles raised up in reverent procession.
Radiant warmth of liturgy and celebration mingle to
greet the Christmas visitors this holy night.
Maureen Woltermann
Aiken