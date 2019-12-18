Recently my wife and I went on vacation in Kentucky to visit the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter. Boy was I impressed.
They put us on buses which took us up to the top of a hill. There in the distance sat the largest wooden structure in the world, The Ark. It was four stories tall and three football fields (900 feet) long. While there, I bought servals DVDs by its' founder Ken Ham with whom I was even more impressed. One of these was called "The Great Delusion/America Under Judgment".
The main goal of the One-World Government is too replace our faith in God to faith government, wrote Adam Weishaupt. Weishaupt was the founder of the Order of the Illuminati on May 1, 1776 in Bavaria, Germany. This is the reason that all symbols and praise of Christianity must be removed from society. What we are witnessing before our very eyes, is the systematic demise of all Western Christian culture.
Andy Windham
Wagener