“Thank you” doesn’t begin to express the gratitude, relief, blessing and, frankly, amazement we feel with the generosity of the congregation of Aiken’s First Presbyterian Church and their 50th Anniversary Jubilee gift to Children’s Place.
As Dr. Brian Coulter, the congregation’s pastor, described in his now famous Jubilee sermon on Sept. 8, the church wasn’t owed any money to forgive in the Jubilee tradition and owed no money to be paid. However, the church had found a Jubilee partner, us, to fulfill the tradition. Our mortgage could be paid to help us move forward with our mission and our Stand Up for Children campaign to fund and build a new facility.
Dr. Coulter and the congregation committed to paying off as much of our $67,000 mortgage as possible by the end of October, with the presentation of the gift to be made at the church supper on Oct. 27. As you’ve read in the Aiken Standard, we and the congregants attending the dinner were beyond surprised when the "big check" was revealed in what can only be described as a truly joyous celebration. To update the Aiken Standard article, the check delivered to us last Thursday exceeded $114,000, an even bigger surprise.
On behalf of Children’s Place and the children and families we serve, we are truly grateful for the wondrous generosity of First Presbyterian Church of Aiken.
Ronnie Maxwell, Chairman, Capital Campaign Committee
Peggy Ford, Executive director
Children’s Place Inc., Aiken