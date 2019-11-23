Last month, First Presbyterian Church gave Children’s Place a 50th anniversary Jubilee gift that forgave large Children’s Place debts, including a mortgage and a bus. The gift helped Children’s Place improve its services to Aiken County children and families and opened the way for us to move toward our new building without past debt.
In his message announcing the church’s partnership with Children’s Place, Dr. Brian Coulter, our congregation’s pastor, pointed out several surprising parallels that "were too good to be true," including a shared mission of education and outreach, and 50-year anniversary celebrations for both Children’s Place and for First Presbyterian’s current location. And while Dr. Coulter said at frequent intervals “but there’s more” and “you can’t make this stuff up,” there truly is more – a shared commitment to the children and families of Aiken County that forms a straight line from the 1880s – a history that’s both philosophical and physical.
In 1882, the Presbyterian Mission for Freedmen consecrated a private home on the northeast corner of York Street and Richland Avenue as Immanuel Presbyterian Church and created a school for former slaves and their children. In 1886, the Second Immanuel Presbyterian Church was built on that lot and a new school and dormitory were built next door. That school building stands today as the Center for African American History, Arts and Culture.
In 1931 the school closed, and in 1939, Second Immanuel Presbyterian Church was moved to the northeast corner of Barnwell Avenue and Fairfield Street. It was used as a church and school for the next 30 years. It stands now as the children’s building of Children’s Place.
In that amazing coincidence, Children’s Place inherited some of its roots and original building from the community and the heart of the Presbyterian Church.
No, you can’t make this stuff up.
Nancy Looney
Speech-language pathologist and
Capital Campaign Steering Committee,
Children’s Place Member, First Presbyterian Church