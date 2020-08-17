In these partisan times we are encouraged to pick a side; are they riots or peaceful protests? Is it Black Lives Matter or All Lives Matter? Is it Antifa or the Boogaloo Boys and on and on. However, there are two things happening in America that all South Carolinians should agree on.
First, the U.S. Census is being taken now and will not be taken for 10 more years. It is important that all residents be included. The Census will determine the benefit levels disbursed by the federal government. It will also determine the amount of representation in Congress that South Carolina will receive. Because of the coronavirus the administration originally asked for an extension to the deadline that would allow the door to door Census takers to reach all residents. The deadline has now been reduced by 30 days resulting in many residents not being counted. This will impact rural America, low-income residents and people of color the hardest.
Second, the U.S. Postal Service is not receiving adequate funding for normal operations. The U.S. Postal Service does an excellent job and deserves our support. The funding shortfall will result in the slowdown of our mail and in some cases stockpiling or losing our mail. Think how this will affect rural South Carolinians. Many rely on the Postal Service for medications and Social Security checks.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott talk a good talk about representing all of the people of South Carolina. Neither one has spoken out on these two issues. I urge all residents to call the Senators and demand they speak up and demand an extension to the Census and adequate funding for the U.S. Postal Service.
Tom Springsteen
Aiken