We are responding to Michelle Malkin's recent editorial which disparaged Catholic Charities and Pope Francis.
Shame on her. Catholic Charities was founded in 1910. They help people, regardless of their faith, who are struggling. They aid in disaster relief. Our donations go to housing vouchers for homeless veterans, recovery programs, food pantries, and, much to Ms. Makin's disdain, aid to refugees and immigrants.
Pope Francis knows we are all God's children. Catholic Charities partners with Food for the Poor and their services in Latin America and the Caribbean. If Ms. Malkin desires to politicize Catholic Charities, we think she has turned her back on our friends, her teachers, at Holy Spirit High School who taught her that "Amen, I say to you, whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me." Matthew 25:40.
Ironically, Ms. Malkin's parents were immigrants.
Since she is so dedicated to exposing fraudulent charities, maybe next week's column will cover the shuttering of the Donald J. Trump Foundation. All taxpayers are aggrieved when nontransparent charities are subject to abuse. Catholic Charities has never been accused of this, and it enjoys a very high rating among all charities of which to donate.
Michael and Linda Naples
Aiken