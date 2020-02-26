Bob Brookshire, the Aiken County GOP leader, thinks Republicans should skew the election by voting in the Democratic presidential primary.
It’s a free country, of course.
But in the America where I grew up – a Southern town full of Methodists, Baptists and Boy Scouts – tampering with the political system was considered cheating.
Still is, as far as I’m concerned.
You don’t ask the Russians to help you win, and you don’t vote in a Democratic primary if your motivation is dishonest – even if the state law says it’s OK. Maybe Brookshire is worried local voters can’t make decisions on their own.
My small-town mentors – teachers, pastors and parents – preached the same thing: play fair, don’t cheat and, to echo the First Lady’s slogan, Be Best.
Brookshire thinks Trump’s election was an act of God. I doubt God frets much about U.S. politics. Even if he did, would Trump – an adulterer, liar and bigot – be his first choice?
By his own admission, Trump has never asked God for forgiveness.
“Why do I have to repent or ask for forgiveness, if I am not making mistakes?” he said on CNN.
Recently, Christianity Today called Trump “a near-perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.” In 2016, Sen. Lindsey Graham called him a kook, “not fit to be president of the United States.”
Maybe you agree with the old Lindsey Graham. Or maybe not. Either way, be sure to vote. Wear your flag pin, too.
But fight fair. It’s what Americans do.
William Davis
Aiken