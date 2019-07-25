Columnist Anthony DiStefano cited the Founding Fathers on setting up a government to protect rights. Then he imagined they would be appalled at the current state of America, writing that they “knew the rights of the individual had to be balanced by the common good.” But there is no reference to the “common good” in either the Declaration of Independence or the U.S. Constitution. That is a utilitarian notion concocted by power lusters who want the ability to sacrifice the individual to some group.
And sure enough, Mr. DiStefano goes on to advocate the usual litany of collectivist programs consistent with that goal: take from those who have more to make those who have less “more equal”; take from the young to provide health care and other benefits to the old; take from the productive to provide education for the young; take jobs from those trying to enter the workforce by using the minimum wage laws to satisfy those who want to be “do-gooders”; reduce the energy available that provides our current high standard of living and has, recently, world-wide, brought millions out of poverty to satisfy the longings of anti-industrial climate catastrophists.
Interestingly, Mr. DiStefano thinks of these programs as somehow different from socialism, thinking it is a new form of capitalism. It is such programs that have brought us to our current political lows – because they miss what is distinctive about capitalism. As Ayn Rand explained in her book “Capitalism, the Unknown Ideal,” the essence of capitalism is its absolute protection of individual rights.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken